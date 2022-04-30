Dominic West told The Crown producers they cast ‘the wrong person’

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Crown is set to return for a fifth and sixth season, with filming for the fifth instalment underway.

Dominic West has been cast as Prince Charles in the upcoming series, but the offer took him by surprise.

The 52-year-old actor has revealed when he was approached about the role he told producers they had “cast the wrong person” and had some reservations.

Speaking to The Mail Online, The Wire star said: “It’s quite disconcerting as I didn’t look anything like him when I looked in the mirror. I kept telling the producers that they had cast the wrong person.

“But they explained that this was not a show of imitations. But that was difficult as this is a real person who is hugely famous and recognizable.”

But it turns out Dominic has more in common with the Prince of Wales than he realised, as he has met the 73-year-old previously. Dominic’s wife, Catherine Fitzgerald, has a longstanding friendship with Prince William and Harry’s father, and share a fascination with gardening.

Throw into the mix the strange coincidence that Dominic and Charles also live near one another. West is believed to live near to Charles’ Highgrove country estate. We think he’s perfect for the role.

The fifth series of the hit Netflix Show will see Dominic take over from Josh O’Connor as the Queen’s son.

The forthcoming instalment will document the royal goings on in the nineties, which includes Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s divorce.

Dominic will be accompanied on set by his son, Senan West, who will portray Prince William, after his audition tape caught the creative teams’ attention.

A date for the new series has yet to be confirmed, so stay tuned for more details – we can’t wait!

It’s safe to say Dominic has a busy schedule as he is also set to star in Downton Abbey. It’s a busy year for Dominic.