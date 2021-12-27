Sarah Jessica Parker was overwhelmed with emotion watching new Sex And The City series

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Sarah Jessica Parker reunited with Cynthia Nixon and Kristen Davis to not only film the new Sex and The City instalment, And Just Like That…, but to watch the latest drop, and it was an emotional affair.

The trio reprised their iconic roles as Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York-Goldenblatt, respectively, in the reboot.

But reuniting for the 10-part mini series once again, especially after SJP’s fall out with former cast mate Kim Cattrall, was a dream Sarah, 56, never thought would happen.

In a moment of reflection on the franchise, which was aired in a roundtable for the series on HBO Max on 26 December, a teary Sarah said: ‘We’re back because we want to be. Nobody dragged us back, this is a hard fought choice.

‘We want to be here to tell this story in this way and invite all these new people.’

‘I didn’t think it was going to happen… we’re very aware of the good fortune that surrounds just this effort this time.’

But Sarah was not the only one who welled up during the heart to heart, as Cynthia also looked emotional.

She said: ‘You can never go home again – except very occasionally, you actually can. This amazing thing that happened in your life, 25 years ago.’

Getting a little choked up in the clip, she added: ‘To be together is really great.’

Kristen stepped in while her co-stars composed themselves, but not to take away from the sentimental moment they were enjoying, she said: ‘You never get to work with people this long, in this way, in this depth.’

Sex and The City first aired in 1998, and ran for six years up until 2004, before two films were released; in 2008 Sex and the City hit the big screen, and two years later the sequel Sex and the City 2 followed.

The series has received seven Emmy awards, while the movies were also a huge box office success. We anticipate the long awaited reboot will follow suit.