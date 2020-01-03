Why are all the royals talking about moving abroad right now?

Don't go.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been the focus of non-stop rumours about moving abroad recently, especially following the online abuse that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have faced in 2019.

‘Meghan and Harry have considered moving to Canada, as it’s part of the Commonwealth’, a source told Us Weekly, going on to cite the online abuse and bullying of the Duchess in recent months as the reason.

And they’re not the only ones reportedly considering a move.

Yes, more royal family members are talking about moving abroad this year, namely Zara and Mike Tindall.

But while Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are said to be considering Canada, the Tindalls are reported to have Australia in their sights.

Yes, during a recent interview with Australian publication Now To Love, Zara Tindall confessed that she would consider moving from Britain to Australia in the future.

‘Probably not while I’m still competing,’ Zara replied when asked if she would relocate to Oz. ‘It would be a little bit hard commuting. But after that … yes, I think if an opportunity came up we’d definitely think about it.’

Luckily, Prince William and Kate Middleton haven’t expressed any want to move abroad yet.

As for the others, we’ll have to wait and see.