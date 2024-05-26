The royal family is taking a step back from public events for a very important reason

The Mountbatten-Windsors have to be the most talked-about family in the world, with the royals making headline news on the regular.

This has been particularly true in 2024, with the beginning of the year proving extremely difficult for the royal family.

Both King Charles and the Princess of Wales were diagnosed with undisclosed forms of cancer, and subsequently forced to take a temporary step back from royal duties. And with the two senior members of the royal family out of action, it fell upon heir to the throne Prince William and fellow working royals, from Princess Anne to the Duchess of Edinburgh, to step up.

The Princess of Wales is still thought to be receiving treatment, awaiting the green light from doctors before she can return to her duties. And according to sources, she may not return in an official capacity until 2025.

King Charles on the other hand has returned to his public duties, coming back to work last month and reassuring the nation of his progress with a busy schedule of official events booked for this summer.

However, many of these engagements were postponed last week, following the news that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had called a general election for 4th July 2024.

Announcing the change to their schedules in a Buckingham Palace statement, King Charles and Queen Camilla confirmed that they would be postponing their engagements, taking a temporary step back so as not to distract from the election campaign.

“The royal family will - in accordance with normal procedure - postpone engagements that may appear to divert attention or distract from the election campaign," read the statement from Buckingham Palace. "Their Majesties send their sincere apologies to any of those who may be affected as a result."

King Charles is still expected to travel to Normandy next month to honour the 80th anniversary of the D-day landings, and the royal family is still predicted to be attending Trooping the Colour, Royal Ascot and Garter Day.

Other royal engagements are reportedly being reviewed by the Palace on a case-by-case basis to determine whether they should be postponed.

We will continue to update this story.