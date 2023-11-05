King Charles has opened up about Prince William’s proposal to Kate Middleton

The Prince and Princess of Wales never fail to make headline news, with sweet details of their relationship and family life never failing to get the world talking.

This was no exception this week, from their sweet nickname for daughter Princess Charlotte to funny revelations about their home dynamic.

It was King Charles however who got them talking the most, as he opened up about Prince William and Kate Middleton's 2010 proposal.

King Charles and Queen Camilla have spent the past five days on a trip to Kenya. And in a speech on Thursday, the King expressed how special the country was to his family, even going on to mention that it was where the Prince and Princess of Wales got engaged.

“It was here, in sight of Mount Kenya, that my son, the Prince of Wales, proposed to his wife, now my beloved daughter-in-law,” King Charles announced in his touching speech.

While King Charles' touching words have gone viral, it was public knowledge that the couple had got engaged there, with Prince William opening up about it in their 2010 engagement interview.

"It was about three weeks ago on holiday in Kenya," Prince William recalled in the interview with ITV's Tom Bradby. "We had a little private time away together with some friends and I just decided that it was the right time really. We had been talking about marriage for a while so it wasn't a massively big surprise. I took her up somewhere nice in Kenya and I proposed.

"I'd been planning it for a while but as every guy out there will know it takes a certain amount of motivation to get yourself going," he continued. "So I was planning it and then it just felt really right out in Africa. It was beautiful at the time. I had done a little bit of planning to show my romantic side."

This was something Kate Middleton confirmed, recalling: "It was a total shock when it came. There’s a true romantic in there.”

"I had been carrying [the ring] around with me in my rucksack for about three weeks before that and I literally would not let it go," Prince William continued. "Everywhere I went I was keeping hold of it because I knew this thing, if it disappeared I would be in a lot of trouble and because I'd planned it, it went fine. You hear a lot of horror stories about proposing and things going horribly wrong, but it went really, really well and I was really pleased she said yes."

