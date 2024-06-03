Kate Middleton reportedly goes for “under the radar” morning outings in secret

The Princess of Wales is the most talked-about woman in the world, and from her recent role promotion, to her family life with Prince William and their three children, she never fails to make headline news.

2024 has been no exception. And despite Princess Kate's temporary step back from royal duties following her cancer diagnosis, the 42-year-old royal is more talked-about than ever.

"I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits," she announced earlier this year in a televised health message, asking for "time, space and privacy" while she completes her treatment.

"My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery."

It is Kate's return to public life that has been making headlines this week, with eagle-eyed fans reportedly spotting the Princess of Wales out and about with her family - running errands and frequenting a farm shop.

This is not unusual for the Princess of Wales, with the royal known to go for "under the radar" morning outings in secret.

In fact, from running and cold swimming to art gallery trips, it has become a trademark move from the Princess Wales to "nourish her inner life" without getting noticed.

According to Tina Brown's The Palace Papers, Princess Kate was once spotted by a member of the public at an early morning outing to a David Hockney exhibition at the Royal Academy. And when asked why she was there so early, she reportedly explained: "I miss my history of art. It's what I do to get my fix."

It is not known officially when the Princess of Wales will return to public duties, with Kate reportedly awaiting the green light from her doctors. But according to sources, it might still be a while off. And while it's definitely a positive sign that she is being seen out and about, Princess Kate's return to public life could reportedly be as late as 2025.

We will continue to update this story.