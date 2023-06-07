The Wales family is undoubtedly the most talked-about in the world, with Prince William, Princess Kate and their children George, Charlotte and Louis, never failing to make viral news.

This has been particularly true in the last few years, with the now Prince and Princess of Wales and their steady presence credited with keeping the royal family afloat amid the Sussex family's move to America.

In fact, from Princess Kate's sweet nickname for Louis to that viral photograph of the family entering the coronation ceremony, the Wales family is all anyone can talk about.

It is Kate Middleton who gets the world talking the most, named one of the most popular royals and a "pillar of strength" for her family.

"Kate is a natural leader who has a magnificent ability to remain composed, even during the most challenging situations," one source told Us Weekly.

Another added: "Kate’s used to all eyes being on her. Being in a strong, solid marriage to William helps. They lean on each other for support during difficult times and will talk through their problems. She’s been her husband’s pillar of strength throughout this whole ordeal."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince William and Princess Kate first met at St Andrews University, starting dating in 2001. And while the Princess has undoubtedly grown in confidence during her years as a royal, she has seemingly been standing up for herself since she first started dating Prince William.

This month, it was a resurfaced story about the couple's early dating days that went viral, and we've never rated Kate more.

According to Claudia Joseph, the author behind Kate Middleton, Princess in Waiting, a friend told her back in her university days that she was lucky to be going out with Prince William. And according to the author, via the Mirror, Kate replied in just five iconic words: "He's lucky to have me."

Like we needed a reason to rate Princess Kate more.