The Queen couldn’t stop laughing during her most recent video call and it’s hilarious

Complete respect to HRH!

Coronavirus has changed life as we know it, with royal family members playing even more of an active role than usual to reassure the nation.

One of these is of course the Queen, who since lockdown began, has been posting glimpses of her multiple homes, applauding NHS workers and releasing loved up photographs with Prince Philip to celebrate his 99th birthday.

This week, the monarch went one step further as it emerged that HRH had a seriously millennial side hustle – selling gin.

It was a viral video call involving the Queen that made the most news however, as she appeared to get the giggles during a virtual meet and greet.

Joining a WebEx call from Windsor Castle, the Queen spoke to members of the Armed Forces across the world.

One RAF member, Lance Corporal Shanwayne Stephens appeared to enjoy some banter with Her Majesty, making her laugh with his exercise regime.

‘I’m the pilot for the Jamaican bobsleigh team,’ he told her before she replied: ‘Gosh! Sounds a very dangerous job.’

It was his exercise methods that really made her laugh though, as Shanwayne told HRH that he had resorted to unusual training in the absence of gyms during COVID-19.

‘I’ve been pushing a car up and down the street,’ he told her, to which the Queen replied mid laughter: ‘Oh! Well I suppose that’s one way to train.’

Opening up about the hilarious conversation, Shanwayne told HELLO!: ‘She had a big smile on her face when I said about pushing the car. I think she was quite impressed with that. She was quite amused at my training regime.’

Well, this is hilarious.