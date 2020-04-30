The Queen surprised the woman of the moment with a sweet phone call

This is lovely.

Coronavirus has changed life as we know it. And with the UK going into its second month of lockdown and other countries across the world doing the same, morale is at a low.

Royal family members have been stepping up and taking it upon themselves to reassure the nation, with the Queen playing an extremely active role from Windsor Castle, where she is isolating with Prince Philip.

‘We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return,’ the Queen announced in a rare televised speech to reassure the nation earlier this month. ‘We will be with our friends again, we will be with our families again; we will meet again.’

The monarch has also been holding virtual meetings and phone calls to keep official business ticking over.

Someone who wasn’t expecting a call from Queen Elizabeth however was New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern – undoubtedly one of the women of the moment, universally praised for her response to the pandemic.

Taking to her Instagram, Jacinda shared a photograph of herself on the phone to the monarch, explaining what ‘a treat’ it was to receive a surprise call from the Queen.

‘A few days ago we got a wee note to say that the Queen wanted to catch up and see how everyone in New Zealand was getting on in the midst of COVID-19,’ captioned the post. ‘It was such a treat to speak with Her Majesty tonight. Her affection for New Zealand, her interest in what’s happening here and her memory of places and events that are special to us never ceases to amaze me.’

