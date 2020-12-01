The one thing that Queen Elizabeth doesn’t like about Prince Harry

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

We don't get it.

Prince Harry is one of the most popular royals, but it turns out that not everything he does impresses his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

Earlier this week, we learned that the Queen doesn’t approve of Prince William’s favourite hobby, and it turns out that she’s also irked by something that Harry chooses to do.

Katie Nicholl’s autobiography about Prince Harry entitled Harry: Life, Loss, and Love points out that his beard displeases the Queen.

According to the Express, Katie claims that Harry decided to grow his facial hair while he was in the army and decided to keep the look going when he got home. However, the Queen wasn’t best pleased about it as she reportedly believes that men should be ‘clean-shaven’.

The paper also reported that the Queen gave Harry special permission to sport a beard when he married Meghan Markle.

In a statement at the time, Kensington Palace said: ‘Her Majesty The Queen gave her permission for Prince Harry to get married in his uniform.’ It’s believed that this included his facial hair.

A royal insider previously told Hello! magazine: ‘The rest of the family liked it and were taking the mickey, especially his cousin Zara who dubbed him Prince Hairy.

‘But the Queen soon let her displeasure be known.

‘She doesn’t mind royal men growing beards when they are away in the armed forces or out in the wild like Harry was in the Antarctic, but she expects them to be clean-shaven when they get home.’

So now you know.