Princess Maria Teresa is confirmed to have died after testing positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus has changed life as we know it. And with the UK now on lockdown, extreme measures are being taken.

Schools have closed, workers have been sent home and non emergency staff have been urged not to leave their houses where possible.

Among those diagnosed with coronavirus have been multiple high profile names, from Prince Charles to Prince Albert.

Today, it was sadly announced that the first royal had died from coronavirus, Princess Maria Teresa of Borbon Parma.

The Spanish royal was the cousin of King Felipe VI, known as the ‘Red Princess’ for her left wing views.

Princess Maria Teresa’s brother announced the news on Facebook that his sister had passed away on Thursday 26 March, aged 86.

‘On this afternoon….our sister Maria Teresa de Borbon Parma and Borbon Busset, victim of the coronavirus COVID-19, died in Paris at the age of eighty-six,’ read the post, via People.

It has been reported that a mass was held in her honour the day following her death in Madrid.

King Felipe VI and his wife Queen Letizia of Spain are reported to have both been tested for coronavirus recently, with their results coming back negative.

Our thoughts are with Princess Maria Teresa’s loved ones.