Prince William and Prince Harry are reportedly ‘angry’ and ‘demanding answers’ over Princess Diana’s Panorama interview

Princess Diana is still referred to as one of the most talked about royals, with everything from her iconic style moments to her determination to be human during her life still making news.

Earlier this year, it was resurfaced letters from the People’s Princess that made headlines, but recently it has been her portrayal in The Crown that has got everyone talking.

This week, it was her famous 1995 Panorama interview with Martin Bashir that got everyone talking, amid the BBC’s investigation following reports of it being obtained unethically.

According to a Sunday Times report, Martin Bashir made fake bank statements in order to negotiate the interview, something that has reportedly angered Princess Diana’s children, Prince William and Prince Harry.

Releasing a rare statement about the Panorama interview and investigation in November, Prince William told People: ‘The independent investigation is a step in the right direction. It should help establish the truth behind the actions that led to the Panorama interview and subsequent decisions taken by those in the BBC at the time.’

‘William is demanding answers and is determined to get to the bottom of it and to find out the truth,’ a source recently explained to Us Weekly. ‘For William, this particular interview is still very raw. Harry is angry about the interview and shadiness of it all, too.’

The source continued: ‘The investigation has had a positive effect on William and Harry’s relationship. They’ve bonded over it and are speaking more frequently on Zoom and WhatsApp. William has come to terms with the reasons behind Harry’s decision to leave the royal family and is happy to see his brother so settled, and Harry’s come to the realisation that he no longer wants a dark cloud hanging over his head.’

