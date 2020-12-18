Princess Beatrice has responded to accusations of her breaking COVID-19 lockdown rules

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Coronavirus has changed life as we know it, restricting socialising and work and forcing people across the world to adapt their plans for, well… the whole year.

Yes, COVID-19 is affecting everyone’s winter plans, and not exempt from this are the royal family.

From the Queen’s royal Christmas bubble to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry being unable to return home for the festivities, the Mountbatten-Windsors are following guidelines.

It was Princess Beatrice that got the world talking this month however, as she and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were accused of breaking COVID rules.

The couple were seen dining out in London with people from different households, something that is advised against during the UK’s Tier 2 coronavirus guidelines.

While some internet users were concerned by the Princess’ actions, a spokesperson has explained via The Mirror that everything was ‘in compliance with all government guidelines’.

‘This was a midweek Wednesday evening, work related, business development dinner,’ a spokesperson for Princess Beatrice told The Mirror. ‘It was held in compliance with all government guidelines, the dinner was held in the early evening and all parties left in good time before the government curfew.’

The spokesperson for the couple added: ‘Strict masks were worn in line with the government advice.’