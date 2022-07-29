Prince William set to watch England’s Lionesses at Euros final

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Sunday evening marks the Women's final

England’s women’s national football team, the Lionesses, have made it into the Euros 2022 final – and we couldn’t be happier!

The team – whose captain is Leah Williamson – will go head to head with Germany on Sunday evening to be crowned Women’s Euros champions.

The excitement has people across the nation, and the world gripped, including the royal family.

It has been confirmed Prince William will be attended the final on Sunday evening to support England’s women’s football team.

The Duke of Cambridge – who is president of the Football Association – has previously attended sporting events with his family, including wife Kate Middleton, and son Prince George, who watched the World Cup in the stand.

It is unknown if William’s children will accompany him to cheer on the Lionesses at the hotly anticipated match, which will take place at London’s Wembley Stadium.

There is growing speculation William’s daughter, Princess Charlotte, may be joining her dad, and requests from fans to bring the seven-year-old royal along.

William, 40, has made it known Charlotte is a “budding” footballer and loves the sport.

Speaking previously during a visit to the Lionesses’ training camp, William said: “Charlotte wanted me to tell you that she’s really good in goal.

“She said, ‘please tell them that.’ Budding star for the future.”

There are high hopes the Lionesses will triumph on the weekend, after their impressive win against Sweden on Tuesday.

Following the match, William threw his support behind the team, and tweeted: “Congratulations @Lionesses on making it to the #WEURO2022 final on Sunday. The entire country is so proud of everything you’re achieving.

“We believe in you and will be with you all the way! W.”

Not only are the Lionesses inspiring Princess Charlotte, but women worldwide.

The England Women’s squad have won every match so far, even beating Norway 8-0. They’ve made it to the final twice previously, but will this year see them take the trophy?

The bookies think so, placing them are favourites to win the trophy after their continuous impressive wins.