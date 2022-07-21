Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Lionesses have our hearts.

Last night, the England Women’s team made it to the semi-final of the Women’s Euro’s 2022, beating Spain 2-1 in extra time.

They secured a place in the semi-final after a tense match against the Spainish team that led to extra time.

For the first time ever, the ten o’clock news was put on hold for the entire match to be aired – a first for women’s football in the UK and a norm for men’s matches. This is undoubtedly a positive step for equality in sport.

This tournament has seen record numbers of supporters turning up to matches, and last night was no exception, with Sweet Caroline blasting throughout the stadium and when they stole the win.

Georgia Stanway sealed the victory with a scorcher of a goal during extra time, taking England to a 2-1 lead.

The match took place in Brighton.

Alessia Russo took the crown for player of the match last night. The game was a close one – Spain beat England on all the stats, but not on the crucial goals. Spain had more shots, possession and crosses but couldn’t beat the Lionesses’ stamina during extra time.

The England Women’s squad have won every match so far, even beating Norway 8-0. They’ve made it to the final twice previously – will this year be third time lucky for the Lionesses players?

The bookies think so, placing them are favourites to win the trophy after their continuous impressive wins. The Lionesses will be up against either Sweden or Belgium in the final four, ahead of the final on 31st July.

When is the next Women’s Euro 2022 game?

Looking to support our Lionesses? The next England game is Tuesday 26th July 2022 and is kicking off at 5pm at Wembley stadium. Their opponent will be decided on Friday after Sweden and Belgium fight for a place in the final four.

The Women’s Euro 2022 final will take place on 31st July, and will (hopefully) be England against either Germany, Austria, France or Netherlands depending on who wins on Wednesday 27th July.

Get your England shirt ready..