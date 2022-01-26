Prince William is said to be extremely sensitive about how Kate Middleton is treated

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are undoubtedly the most talked-about couple in the world, stepping up to reassure and lead the nation amid the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdowns.

In fact, Prince William and particularly Kate Middleton have been credited with keeping the royal family afloat this past year, amid multiple scandals, from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview to Prince Andrew recently being stripped of his titles.

Kate’s power and popularity have never been more important, with a former royal staff member predicting that the future of the monarchy will be in her hands.

‘As the Prince Andrew scandal shows, the monarchy is in desperate need of reassuringly conventional royal performers,’ explained Patrick Jephson, a former worker for Princess Diana. ‘Catherine is just what these troubled royal times need. It’s no exaggeration that the Windsors’ future lies in her hands.’

According to recent reports, one of the Duchess’ biggest cheerleaders is her husband Prince William, who is said to be very sensitive to how she is treated.

‘He flies off the handle at any sign of Kate being patronised and stamps that out very quickly,’ a source explained to the Daily Mail. ‘It’s one of his triggers.’

The source continued: ‘Over the years, many people have come up with great ideas for her, but if they are put across in a dismissive way, they’ve got pretty short shrift from him.’

This comes after the news that the Duchess has been dubbed the next ‘royal saviour’ by royal commentators.

‘I said before the dynasty has been saved by the women,’ explained commentator Antonio Caprarica on royal podcast, God Save the Queen. ‘And the next saviour will be Kate.’

Videos you may like:

He continued: ‘If one pays attention, through the history of this family, women are vital – Victoria reigned nearly 70 years, Queen Elizabeth II is at nearly 68 years [now 70] of reign. When the Queen is no longer there, it’s clear the centre of the Royal Family will be Kate.

‘She’s got charisma, beauty, poise and intelligence. So many nice things you need to be a Queen nowadays. It will once again be a woman who guarantees the survival of the dynasty.’

Well, this is lovely.