Prince William’s kindhearted secret donation is going viral

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and following the Sussex family’s exit from the royal family and their role elevation over the coronavirus pandemic, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton are making even more news.

From Prince Louis’ struggle with social distancing, to their recent snow day at their Anmer Hall home where they have been isolating, the Cambridges are all anyone can talk about.

It was Prince William that made headlines this week however, as a kindhearted secret donation from the Duke of Cambridge was unearthed.

People reported that Prince William privately donated money to the Thin Green Line Foundation, a charity that protects Park Rangers and helps the families of those who are killed.

According to Thin Green Line’s website, over 1000 Park Rangers have been killed in the last 10 years while protecting wildlife from poachers.

Prince William has spoken out about the issue before, releasing a statement in January after six Park Rangers were killed at Virunga National Park in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

‘I condemn the actions of those responsible in the strongest terms,’ Prince William announced in a statement. ‘Rangers who work tirelessly to protect both the national park and the neighbouring communities should be honoured not attacked. They should never find themselves in a position where their lives are on the line.’

It appears that Prince William then made a quiet donation, only made public when the Thin Green Line Foundation publicly thanked him for his support.

‘We are very grateful to The Duke of Cambridge for his recent support through our Fallen Ranger Fund for the families impacted by the devastating loss of six Rangers at Virunga National Park in January,’ the foundation tweeted.

Prince William has not commented further however, with Kensington Palace stating that the actions are ‘a private matter.’

Read more about the Thin Green Line Foundation and their fund via their website.