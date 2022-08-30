Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

"I went bright red, and didn’t know quite what to say"

This week marks the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana‘s death, with royal family members, A-listers and members of the public spending the day sharing anecdotes and memories about her life.

Many of the tales feature Princess Diana’s fantastic sense of humour, something that both of her children have opened up about in the past.

Whilst reminiscing about his mother previously, Prince William shared a story about his mother’s “naughty” sense of humour, explaining how she once invited three supermodels over to their house to surprise him.

Yes, really.

“She organised when I came home from school to have Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington and Naomi Campbell waiting at the top of the stairs,” he explained. “I was probably a 12 or 13-year-old boy who had posters of them on his wall.

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

“I went bright red, and didn’t know quite what to say and sort of fumbled and I think pretty much fell down the stairs on the way up,” the Duke of Cambridge continued. “I was completely and utterly awestruck. That was a very funny memory that’s lived with me forever…”

“We won’t be doing this again,” Prince William explained years ago as they shared memories at a documentary screening at Kensington Palace.

“We won’t speak as openly and publicly about her again, because we feel that hopefully this film will provide the other side: from her closest family and friends, that you might not have heard before, from those who knew her best, and those who want to protect her memory and want to remind people of the person she was.”

He continued: “Harry and I feel very strongly that we want to celebrate her life, and this is a tribute from her sons to her.”