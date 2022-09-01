Prince William and Kate Middleton aren’t allowed to renovate their Windsor home

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are one of the most talked-about families in the world, with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their three children making headline news on the regular.

The family of five got the world talking most this year about their housing situation, with the Cambridges relocating to Windsor later this month.

Yes, the Cambridges are getting a new Windsor abode, previously splitting their time between their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, and their London abode, Kensington Palace.

The new pad is announced to be Adelaide Cottage, a sweet and modest property on The Queen’s Windsor estate.

“Nestled in the Berkshire countryside, Adelaide Cottage has been in the Royal Family since 1831,” explained Chris Harvey, an Interior Expert at Stelrad, via The Sun. “It is located on the 4,800-acre Windsor Great Park, which is privately managed by the Crown Estate.”

He continued: “Adelaide Cottage is just half of a mile from Windsor Castle, Queen Elizabeth’s primary residence. It has been renovated in honour of the Queen.”

This according to experts has extended to the decor, with the new home featuring traditional touches from French windows, multiple fire places and a gingerbread trim, to a covered veranda and even a regal porte cochère.

The one drawback with this property however is the inability to renovate further, with Adelaide Cottage being a Grade II-listed building, and therefore being subject to big restrictions on renovations.

