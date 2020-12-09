Prince William and Kate Middleton are facing criticism for their ‘unnecessary’ actions

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and in the aftermath of the Sussex family’s resignation, they are making non-stop headline news.

Their popularity has only surged during the coronavirus outbreak, with Kate and Wills sharing sneak peeks of their royal offices to Instagram, releasing sweet videos of their children and surprising NHS workers, school teachers and young students with video phone calls to boost morale and give thanks.

Yes, the Cambridges have been all over social media, something that they have been praised for.

This week however, the couple faced intense backlash as they posted photographs of themselves on a UK tour that some deemed ‘unnecessary’.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge embarked on a royal tour of the UK, visiting frontline workers to thank them, something that has proven divisive.

While some were excited by the royal movements, others were concerned that their crossing the borders to Scotland and Wales under coronavirus rules might encourage others to take part in unnecessary travel.

The Welsh Health Minister, Vaughan Gething, made headlines in particular, telling Radio 4: ‘I’d rather that no-one was having unnecessary visits, and people always have divisive views about the monarchy. But their visit isn’t an excuse for people to say that they are confused about what they are being asked to do.’

