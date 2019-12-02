Kate Middleton and Prince William doing some festive baking is unsurprisingly going viral

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and from Princess Charlotte’s first day of school to the sweet updates about Prince Louis, they never fail to make viral news.

But while Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis get the world talking the most, it’s their parents, Kate Middleton and Prince William, that spend the most time in front of the cameras.

This week, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined forces with Mary Berry to prepare some festive food – and it’s safe to say that the internet has gone into meltdown.

Taking to their Instagram, the Duke and Duchess shared their festive photographs, explaining that the event was ‘to thank all those working and volunteering over the Christmas period’ and teasing their upcoming TV programme, A Berry Royal Christmas.

‘The Duke, Duchess and Mary, along with some very special guests including @nadiyajhussain host a Christmas Party to thank and acknowledge staff and volunteers from charities and organisations who will be working tirelessly over the Christmas period,’ the Cambridges captioned the photographs.

The captions continued: ‘At @rhswisley Mary joins The Duchess behind the scenes to learn more about The Duchess’s commitment to the early years in raising the next generation of happy, healthy children.’

BBC One’s A Berry Royal Christmas is set to air on Monday 16th December at 8:30pm.