Why Prince George and Princess Charlotte had to have a day off school this week

The Cambridge children are enjoying a long weekend

There’s no doubt that the Cambridge children are already some of the most famous faces in the world – and they’re growing up so fast!

Prince William recently shared a sweet update about his eldest two children, and apparently this is their favourite London spot.

While Prince Louis is just a year old and a little way off school, Charlotte recently joined her big brother George at Thomas’s Battersea (this was the big difference between their first days at school).

George is currently in year two at the west London school, while Charlotte is in reception – here’s why Charlotte’s school fees are less than her brother’s.

This week, the eldest Cambridge children actually had to have a day off school on Friday, fortunately not due to illness or family issues.

The pair enjoyed a shorter week than usual simply because Thomas’s was closed for the day. It’s not clear why the school was closed for the day as the school’s website simply reads ‘Long Weekend (no school for pupils)’.

We bet the family has had a lovely long weekend together. Nothing like a nice Friday off!