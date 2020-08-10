Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly suffered a couple of ‘terrifying’ incidents in LA

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news earlier this year as they stepped down from their roles as ‘senior’ members of the royal family, becoming financially independent.

The couple lost their HRH titles and Sussex Royal brand and relocated across the pond to Los Angeles, California, where they are now based.

The Sussex family are still renting at this point while they look for a permanent LA home, with the couple currently staying in actor Tyler Perry’s property.

It wasn’t the pricey property, their security issues or the couple’s new A-list neighbours that made news this week. Instead, it was a couple of terrifying incidents that the couple has faced since their LA move, experiencing not one but multiple earthquakes.

According to sources, Prince Harry was reportedly up late to deliver a virtual speech for Travalyst, the non-profit eco-tourism organisation that he is a part of, and felt a ‘terrifying’ 4.2 magnitude earthquake

During a recent ‘Royally Obsessed’ podcast, hosts Roberta Fiorito and Rachel Bowie opened up about the experience, explaining: ‘Around the time of the second call was a 4.2-magnitude earthquake which celebs and LA locals were all tweeting about. Kelly Clarkson tweeted that she and her children were awake way too early because of the earthquake while Khloe Kardashian said it felt way stronger than 4.2. So this must have been terrifying.

‘As Prince Harry’s giving his speech, a little bit later there’s an earthquake. Omid Scobie talked about this. He said the Duke felt it for sure. He went to sleep a little bit later and that’s when it occurred.’

The two hosts went on to talk about how strange earthquakes must be for the Duke of Sussex. ‘That’s crazy, there’s so many things to get used to for Harry. Earthquakes are a big part of California living,’ explained Roberta.

Rachel added: ‘And in the UK, I’m sure he’d never experienced it. So he gets up in the middle of the night, does this speech, goes back to bed and suddenly there’s a giant earthquake. I’m sure Archie was up, although sometimes babies do sleep through everything.’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not commented on the earthquake, but it is not their first experience of one since moving to Los Angeles.