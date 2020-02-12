Kate Middleton and Prince William might be about to announce some important news

Here’s everything you need to know…

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis entertaining the public on the regular.

Yes, from Princess Charlotte’s signature sass and Prince George’s surprising nickname to Prince Louis’ hilarious first words, these miniature royals never fail to make viral news.

It was the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge who made news this week however as it was rumoured that they were about to announce some very important news.

It is thought that the Duke and Duchess will soon be travelling to Australia to visit the towns affected by the bushfires as part of the country’s recovery tour.

According to reports, Kensington Palace is in discussions with Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison, and there are thoughts that William and Kate will be receiving an official invitation very soon.

‘I have been deeply saddened to hear of the continued bushfires and their devastating impact across many parts of Australia,’ the Queen announced in a statement back in January. ‘My thanks go out to the emergency services, and those who put their own lives in danger to help communities in need. Prince Philip and I send our thoughts and prayers to all Australians at this difficult time. Elizabeth R.’

Kensington Palace has not yet responded to the rumours.