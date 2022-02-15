Another royal turns to modelling, following in his family’s footsteps

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

While British Royal Family members like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have historically held the fashion spotlight, there’s a new contender for most fashionable royal – hailing all the way from Denmark.

19 year old Prince Felix of Denmark, who is eighth in line to the Danish throne, recently landed a modelling gig with luxury jeweller Georg Jensen.

The prince made a strong case for men’s jewellery as he stared intensely away from the camera in photographs, wearing a series of chain necklaces paired with a dark striped knit and black collared shirt.

Shot in both colour and black and white, he looked like a seasoned pro as he posed on a staircase in a brand video announcing Georg Jensen’s new jewellery collection.

For fans of the Danish royals, this move will come as little surprise given that his older brother – Prince Nikolai – is also an established model in his own right.

While Prince Felix has yet to make his runway debut, Prince Nikolai kicked off his career in 2018 when he opened for Burberry wearing a sweeping black coat and patterned shirt underneath at London Fashion Week.

Prince Nikolai was swiftly signed to an agency called Scoop Models and went on to star in a Dior menswear campaign. He again returned to the catwalk for multiple Dior runways, showing up at the designer’s Pre-Fall 2019 show in Tokyo wearing a leather jacket and opening a 2020 show dressed in a striped Dior-emblazoned top, pearl gloves and an earring.

The Danish royals are far from the only members of the monarchy to have become fashion darlings. Princess Olympia of Greece for example is a permanent fixture on fashion week front rows, occasionally walking in shows herself, while Princess Grace of Monaco’s granddaughter Charlotte Casiraghi is a Chanel brand ambassador.

Besides starring in the Chanel’s 2021 Spring campaign, Casiraghi made a dramatic entrance last month at the label’s recent fashion show. She entered on horseback and galloped around surprised attendees, looking effortlessly stylish in a signature Chanel tweed jacket to boot.

Maybe we’ll spot Prince Felix down the line opening his own runway show, though he’ll more likely be on his own two feet.