Pippa Middleton names daughter – and it’s a sweet tribute to the Royal Family

She welcomed her third baby in June

Pippa Middleton and husband James Matthews have finally named their baby daughter.

The couple – who married in 2017 – welcomed their third child in June, and now just weeks later they have reportedly decided on a moniker.

According to the Daily Mail, Pippa, 38, and James, 46, have named their daughter Rose.

It has been said their baby’s title is a nod to royal predecessors, and follows the same theme as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s child Lilibet, which is reportedly shortened to the flower, Lily.

Speaking about Pippa and James’ baby’s name, a source told the publication: “Rose has been the name of some royals across the centuries, including Mary Tudor, known as ‘Mary Rose’, Queen of France.”

Pippa and James also have son Arthur, three, and daughter Grace – who was born in March 2021 – as well as newborn Rose.

It was previously reported Pippa gave birth to all three of her children in the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s hospital, which is also where the Duchess of Cambridge chose for the birth of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The couple have a busy year as they are planning to leave London, and are reportedly in the midst of moving house.

The duo have reportedly bought a multi-million pound home in Berkshire, which is where Pippa and her sister Kate Middleton – also known as the Duchess of Cambridge – grew up when they were younger.

The new place they are looking to move to will be just 20 minutes from their parents home in Bucklebury, which is ideal if ever they wish to call on Pippa’s parents Carole and Michael Middleton to babysit their three children.

Their new humble abode reportedly fetches a hefty £15 million, and is a Georgian mansion, which boasts 30 rooms and 150 acres of land.