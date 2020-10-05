First look at the new Next Beauty and Home stores

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Calling all beauty mavens! We already know just how much you love shopping online for beauty with Next. Now the popular retailer is expanding its beauty business by opening four new ‘concept’ Next Beauty and Home stores across the UK.

So you can experience a whole new world of beauty in store rather than just adding old favourites to your basket online.

Ever since October 2018, Next has successfully collaborated with Fabled by Marie Claire, currently selling over 250 brands on its site. By now extending its premium beauty business to bricks and mortar, Next is opening an exciting new chapter.

The aim of the new Next Beauty and Home stores is to create a premium retail environment for beauty, which complements the offerings of its online beauty business.

So you can now find brands such as Armani Beauty, BareMinerals, Benefit, Bobbi Brown, Chanel, Clarins, Estee Lauder, GHD, Lancome and YSL, all under one roof.

Plus, there will also be experiential beauty services on offer, such as on-counter mini make-overs and brow shaping. As well as face-to-face advice on how best to shop for your beauty needs.

What’s more, Next’s well-loved Home and Lingerie collections will also be available within the new stores to really ramp up the lifestyle shopping experience.

Simon Wolfson, Next’s Chief Executive said: ‘This is an exciting opportunity to work with existing and new beauty brand partners to create a new force in beauty retailing – bringing our Online business to life through premium store environments in some of the UK’s most important retail locations.’

The first two concept stores have just opened – one in Watford, the other in Milton Keynes.

So head down there for a socially distanced beauty experience – we promise it will be well worth the trip.

Where to find the new Next Beauty & Home stores: