Naomi Osaka perfectly shut down creepy body comments in a viral message

Naomi Osaka is one of the most talked-about women in the world, with the 22-year-old tennis player officially named the highest-paid female athlete in history earlier this year.

The athlete has made a lot of news recently however for her social media presence, and more specifically the public reaction to it.

Naomi has received a barrage of body-shaming comments on her Instagram after she posted a photograph wearing a bikini.

Proving that body shaming is still a viral problem, commenters came out in force to criticise the 22-year-old, telling her that she should stay ‘innocent’.

Naomi however was having none of it, taking to Twitter to address her confusion at the fact that her followers felt the need to comment on what she can wear.

‘I just wanna say it’s creeping me out how many people are commenting @ me to maintain my “innocent image” and “don’t try to be someone your not”’, she explained on social media. ‘You don’t know me, I’m 22, I wear swimsuits to the pool. Why do you feel like you can comment on what I can wear?’

Going on to rake in 22.6k likes, Naomi’s fans came out in force to agree with her.

‘I like you just the way you are,’ commented one fan, while another wrote: ‘You wear exactly what you want Naomi! FYI I wear bathers too even though I look nowhere near as good as you in yours. Girls should always feel free to wear what they want to wear. Especially when you look so spectacular. Please keep wearing them!’

Well done for taking a stand, Naomi.

It’s 2020 and body shaming should be a thing of the past.