Michelle Obama’s description of Meghan Markle is simple but powerful

Meghan Markle is one of the most talked-about women in the world, particularly this past year.

From her and Prince Harry’s resignation from royal life and their relocation to Los Angeles to the Duke and Duchess’ future prospects, this past year has been all about Meghan Markle.

The 38-year-old made news this week as she took part in the virtual Girl Up Leadership Summit with pal Michelle Obama.

‘We are not meant to be breaking each other down; we are meant to be building each other up,’ Meghan announced in her keynote speech. ‘So use your voice both on-and-offline to do just that – build each other up, support each other. There will always be negative voices and sometimes those voices can appear to be outsized, and sometimes they can appear to be painfully loud. You can and will use your own voices to drown out the noise. Because that’s what it is – just noise. But your voices are those of truth. And hope. And your voices can and should be much louder.’

While Meghan’s inspirational words went viral, it was Michelle Obama’s resurfaced words about Meghan that got the world talking the most, with the couple’s joint appearance promoting the comments to reemerge.

‘Whether meeting with our leaders or helping girls around the world seek the education they deserve, she is an inspiration to so many,’ Michelle Obama explained of Meghan in a recently unearthed Instagram post. ‘Thank you to my friend, Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex, a thoughtful leader who is breaking the mould and making our world better for it… she is an inspiration to so many.’

Meghan and Michelle – these two women combined will change the world.