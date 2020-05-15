Meghan Markle apparently kept a diary during her days in Kensington Palace

And everyone is desperate to read it.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have had a particularly difficult few years adapting to royal life as a couple, made the subject of constant abuse and rumours since tying the knot.

Meghan Markle has faced an especially strong backlash, something the royal family and Prince Harry in particular have had to speak out about on multiple occasions.

After rumours of feuds with the rest of the Mountbatten-Windsors and attacks on their ‘celebrity’ lifestyle, Harry and Meghan intended to step back from their roles as ‘senior’ royals, hoping to keep serving the Queen but become financially independent.

Instead, due to the whole situation blowing up publicly, the couple lost their HRH titles and Sussex brand, relocated over the pond to a ‘paparazzi-proof’ LA mansion and are in the midst of a lawsuit against the tabloids that bullied them.

But what happened behind the scenes? Why did the Fab Four fall out? And why wasn’t the departure from the royal family handled more smoothly? There are so many questions on the public’s minds.

It’s hardly surprising therefore that everyone is freaking out now that it has been reported that Meghan Markle kept a private diary during her days at Kensington Palace.

According to a source via the Daily Mail‘s Sebastian Shakespeare, one of Meghan’s inner circle has confirmed that the Duchess of Sussex kept a diary during her royal life.

Royal biographer Andrew Morton insists that he isn’t surprised by the news, with many royals reportedly keeping personal diaries of Palace life over the years.

‘She is a good writer,’ the biographer explained, ‘with a nice turn of phrase.’

This comes after news of an upcoming biography, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, now available for pre-order.

Meghan Markle is reported to be particularly looking forward to the biography, with thoughts that it may ‘shatter this image of being a demanding diva’.

According to a source via the Daily Mail, ‘If Meghan had it her way, the book would be released tomorrow instead of three months from now. She said the book will finally set the record straight and show the world why they were left with no other choice than to leave the royal life.’

The source continued: ‘She said the book will help give her and Harry a clean slate. Meghan seems to think that readers will finally understand the monumental anguish and turmoil she had to endure with a stiff upper lip. Meghan said people need to see her vulnerable side, something the book does in great detail.’

The Duke and Duchess have reportedly declined to comment on whether or not the reports of the diary are true, but either way, you can read the biography.