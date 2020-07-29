Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have officially dissolved their Sussex Royal foundation

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news earlier this year as they stepped down from their roles as ‘senior’ members of the royal family, becoming financially independent.

They went on to lose their HRH titles and relocated across the pond to Los Angeles, California, where they are spending some time as a family of three.

Since the big move, the Sussex couple has made non-stop news, from their A-list neighbours and Meghan surprising everyone with her ‘perfect’ Spanish to their recent volunteer work and new tell-all biography, Finding Freedom.

It was their Sussex Royal brand that made the most news this week, as the Duke and Duchess officially dissolved their royal foundation.

There has long been speculation around it, but according to new records, the Sussex Royal foundation is now officially in its dissolution process.

According to reports, the declaration of solvency were filed in early July and are being processed by Companies House this week.

‘As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile,’ the couple announced in a statement as they parted ways from their Sussex Royal brand. ‘Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference—as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line—together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise.

‘What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic. As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute. While you may not see us here, the work continues.’

We’re looking forward to seeing what Prince Harry and Meghan Markle do next.