Here’s why everyone is talking about an ageless photograph of Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle is undoubtedly the most talked-about woman in the world, with her fame going stratospheric since the former Suits actress married Prince Harry last year and welcomed their first royal baby this May. It’s hardly surprising that the family of three are currently taking a much-needed long holiday over the Christmas break.

Unfortunately, as is the online world we live in, Meghan is unfairly often the subject of negative news, from tabloid slander around her family to body and racial shaming comments.

We were relieved to see this morning therefore, that Meghan was making headlines for all the right reasons.

A photograph of the now Duchess aged 16 is going viral. Why? Because it proves that Meghan is ageless.

The picture shows the teenager smiling with then-boyfriend Luis Segura at Immaculate Heart High School’s prom in 1997.

Raking in over 64,000 likes, Instagram users commented in their hundreds at their surprise at how similar Meghan looks now, aged 38.

‘She still looks the same, good genes’, commented one user, while another wrote: ‘She hasn’t changed.’

Another added: ‘You could have told me that was taken last year and I’d wholeheartedly believe you.’

‘[Meghan was] always a leader among her school friends’ and ‘stood up for the underdog’, the Duchess of Sussex’s former high school teacher, Ilise Faye explained last month via the Sun. ‘School was important to her, learning was important and she had a voice.’

Well, it seems like Meghan hasn’t changed one bit.