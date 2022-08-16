Lisa Kudrow addresses the lack of diversity on Friends

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The show ran for 10 seasons

Friends has been one of the most-loved, and arguably, most iconic sitcom, which ran for 10 years from 1994 to 2004.

However, in recent years the programme, which starred Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Lisa Kudrow portrayed Phoebe Buffay, while Matthew Perry took on the comical role of Chandler Bing and Matt LeBlanc who portrayed Joey Tribbiani, has come under fire for its lack of diversity and misgendering pronouns.

There have been claims female writers tried to cut a certain “sexist” scene, and even cast members weren’t happy about select storylines.

Now, Lisa, 59, has weighed in on the programme, and the lack of diversity, as fans are desperate for a comeback.

Video you may like:

When asked her thoughts on a revival of the hit series, Lisa told The Daily Beast: “I think if there would ever be anything like that, if [creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane] ever signed off on anything like that, it would have to be a different cast at that age.

“I think it would need to be more current — and more diverse representation is not a bad idea, you know?”

Lisa went on to note why none of the main characters on the show were people of colour.

She continued: ” Well, I feel like it was a show created by two people who went to Brandeis and wrote about their lives after college.

“And for shows especially, when it’s going to be a comedy that’s character-driven, you write what you know.

“They have no business writing stories about the experiences of being a person of colour.”

The award winning sensation has also admitted one issue, which was glaringly obvious was missing from the show was the lack of an apprenticeship instead.

Lisa added: “I think at that time, the big problem that I was seeing was, ‘Where’s the apprenticeship?'”