Killing Eve fans can’t get enough of this ‘sexy’ character in episode one

It really was unexpected...

Spoiler alert – spoilers ahead

It’s been a while, but finally this week saw the return of Villanelle (Jodie Comer) and Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh), as a first taste of Killing Eve season four dropped on the BBC.

Episode one treated us to Villanelle being baptised and trying hard to persuade Eve that she is no longer an assassin. Eve on the other hand rode into the opening scenes in motorbike leathers, giving off serious badass vibes.

There were updates on key characters and developments in the hunt for the criminal network, the Twelve, but there was one key scene that really got fans talking. During the first episode, Villanelle had been wrestling with her new Christian faith, asking for a sign to transform her into a true believer. And boy, did she get one.

In the final scenes of the episode, Villanelle is faced with a Jesus like figure (also played by Jodie Comer), dressed in gold knee high boots, sat in an armchair and munching from a bucket of popcorn. Addressing Villanelle, the figure says they’re there to lead her to salvation.

“Hot drag Jesus Villanelle” and “sexy Jesus” are among the names fans have dubbed the character, and the love has been pouring in.

“Waking up every day since new Killing Eve thinking I can’t believe we were blessed with drag Jesus,” wrote one fan on Twitter, while another exclaimed: “Jodie Comer as sexy Jesus?? I’m so glad Killing Eve is back.” Some fans said they’d already found their costume for Halloween 2022, while others couldn’t stop swooning over Comer’s holy depiction.

“How GOOD is Jodie Comer’s Jesus-Villanelle?!” asked a fan on Twitter. Reverend Kate Bottley, it seems is also a Killing Eve fan; she commented that the first episode was “perfect” and pointed to “Jesus in gold knee high boots” as a highlight.

Season four might well have been panned by television critics, but it seems fans of Villanelle and Eve are simply happy to see the characters returning to the screen. If the ending of episode one is anything to go by, there’ll be a whole load more surreal moments and unexpected surprises to come.

We’ll get the popcorn ready…