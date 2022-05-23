Onlookers recall nervous Kate Middleton stuffing twigs into her handbag to clear up for the Queen

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are one of the most talked-about families in the world, and while their children never fail to make news, it is the Duke and Duchess that spend the most time in front of the cameras.

This week has been all about Kate Middleton, from her iconic Bardot dress at the recent Top Gun premiere to her Buckingham Palace garden party appearance.

It was the Chelsea Flower Show that made her headlines today however, with the annual CFS festivities officially kicking off.

Kate famously created her own ‘Back to Nature’ garden as part of the Chelsea Flower Show in 2019, with an old anecdote about it resurfacing this week.

Before the Duchess opened her garden to the public back in 2019, there were a few special visitors that were granted early access, with Prince William and their three children of course being among the first to enter. In fact, according to the Duchess, George, Charlotte and Louis helped to gather moss, leaves and twigs to decorate the space, and the Hazel sticks they collected were used to make the garden’s den.

It was a visit from the Queen however that made the most news, with The Mirror reporting that onlookers saw a nervous Kate Middleton preparing for the visit by Her Majesty.

This reportedly included Kate stuffing loose leaves and twigs into her designer handbag before the Monarch’s arrival, to ensure that her garden looked perfect.

I really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental wellbeing, particularly for young children,” The Duchess of Cambridge explained as she opened the garden to the public. “I really hope that this woodland that we have created really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors, and spend quality time together.”

