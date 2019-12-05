Justin Timberlake has publicly apologised to Jessica Biel over the photos of him and his co-star

‘I drank way too much that night and I regret my behaviour’

Justing Timberlake and Jessica Biel are one of Hollywood’s golden couples, making non-stop news for their sweet Instagram tributes to each other and their relatable home life.

Last month however, they hit headlines as a photographs spread across the internet of Justin Timberlake holding hands under a table with his Palmer co-star, Alisa Wainwright, at a rooftop cast and crew party for the film.

‘There is no validity to this speculation. They are currently working on a project together,’ a representative for Alisa Wainwright immediately explained to People. ‘Members of the cast and crew were all together.’

Both Justin and Jessica however kept quiet, with JT speaking out only recently, releasing a statement as a public apology to his wife.

‘I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love.’

He continued: ‘A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement – but let me be clear – nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behaviour. I should have known better.

‘This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that. I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer. Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it’.

Well, that’s that.