Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have officially won the US Presidential Election

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The world has been consumed by the US Presidential Election this week, seeing Donald Trump and Mike Pence go head-to-head with former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris in one of the closest presidential races in history.

In fact, despite the election taking place on Tuesday 3 November, the winner has only just been announced, with the odds changing hourly.

But the results are now in, and Joe Biden has officially been announced the winner of the US Election, and the 46th President of the United States, set to be sworn into office in 2021. Kamala Harris is of course going with him, becoming the first ever female Vice President.

Joe and Kamala have broken more than one record with this win too, with Joe Biden breaking the record for the most votes in history for any presidential candidate.

According to the Federal Election Commission, the previous record was held by former US President Barack Obama, who received a whopping 69,498,518 votes in the 2008 presidential election.

This is something that Democratic candidate Joe Biden has well and truly surpassed, receiving well over 70 million votes in this election.

Posting to Instagram before the announcement was made, Kamala Harris stated: ‘Joe Biden will be a president for all Americans – not just the ones who voted for him.’

It truly is a new era and we cannot wait.

Huge congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris!