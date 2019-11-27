Homelessness charity Shelter is hosting a ‘sleep walk’ and we’re all invited

It's time to take (literal) steps to fight this terrible trend

Can you imagine not having a place to call your own? We don’t mean buying a property as a renter, we mean genuinely not having a heated home to retreat to at the end of the day.

This is the reality for 22,000 young people in England, who this Christmas will face homelessness.

On December 3 a host of famous faces are stepping out in the winter chill to raise awareness for this very real situation. Think former Marie Claire UK cover star Rita Ora, Spice Girl Melanie C, Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts and actress Jorgie Porter.

For the second year, the ‘sleep walk’ – created by the leading housing and homelessness charity Shelter – will take place from 6pm at Waterloo, London. According to the latest government figures, a new generation of young people and families are being hit by the housing emergency, with 56,440 people aged 16-24 becoming homeless or being threatened with homelessness in the last year. That is a simply devastating statistic.

We are joining forces with Shelter and adding our army to the 10km walk – and we’d love for you to join us to raise much needed funds to help fight the growing crisis. Each participant is asked to raise at least £80. To sign up or for more information visit shelter.org.uk/sleepwalk for London.

Homelessness is continuing to rise in England, with the number of homeless households living in temporary accommodation in England having increased by more than 4,000 since last year.

If you’re based in the north of England, the Sleep Walk for Shelter is being held on Wednesday December 11 (see Shelter.org.uk/sleepwalkmanc for more information).

Polly Neate, chief executive of Shelter, tells us, ‘The housing emergency is only getting worse, and we are seeing more and more families pushed into homelessness. The miserable reality for many includes living in grim emergency accommodation with their children, and for some it means being forced to sleep on the street.’

‘Our services and advice are more in demand than ever, and with the public’s support we can provide families with the help they need to get to a better place.’

See you on the streets.

For advice from Shelter, please visit england.shelter.org.uk/get_help