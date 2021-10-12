Why Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle don’t always wear their engagement rings

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It’s difficult to ignore the sheer size of our favourite royal women’s engagement rings. We of course all recognise Kate Middleton’s ring, the sapphire surrounded by diamonds that belonged to Princess Diana, as well as Meghan Markle’s engagement ring, which features a central ethical diamond from Bostwana, flanked by two smaller diamonds which were also part of Diana’s collection.

So it’s pretty noticeable when they don’t wear them, which does occasionally happen, but don’t worry, there is always a good reason behind it.

Both Princess Diana and Meghan Markle stopped wearing their engagement rings during their pregnancies, likely due to swelling in their fingers, which would’ve made wearing them uncomfortable.

Kate also wore her ring less during the pandemic, especially when visiting schools or children’s hospitals. This was due to health and safety, firstly as jewellery can carry germs, secondly so that her large ring wouldn’t get caught in anything.

It’s also thought she didn’t wear it much at home, as she washed her hands so often that she didn’t want the ring to get in the way.

It does sometimes depend on the nature of the engagement they are attending. Whilst visiting South Africa in 2019, the Duchess of Sussex opted to leave her ring at home, to look more approachable during her meets-and-greets with the public in poverty-stricken areas.

So there you have it, don’t believe any headlines claiming marital issues when royals don’t wear their rings.