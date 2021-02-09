You can actually buy royal-approved replicas of the Queen’s jewellery

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Most of us can only dream of owning as lavish a jewellery collection as Her Majesty the Queen has. From her vast selection of historical tiaras to her significant brooches, diamond necklaces and earrings, they are simply priceless.

And even you could figure out their value, it would probably take several lifetimes to save up enough to purchase them. However, it’s not all bleak, as I’ve found the next best thing.

You can actually buy royal-approved replicas of a few of the Queen’s favourite jewels at none other than the official Royal Collection Shop.

While some of the jewels aren’t exact copies, they are at least inspired by pieces from the royal vaults, as you’ll see below.

This geometrical long pendant is inspired by the tiara made for Mrs Greville, in 1921, which was inherited by The Queen in 2002. She has since loaned it to The Duchess of Cornwall for various occasions, pictured above. As you can see, the pattern is very similar.

The Queen is known for her love of pearls, and as you can see from the main picture, she is a fan of diamond and pearl studs, which she wears at almost all her daytime engagements. Remember, royals shouldn’t wear diamonds before 6pm, so pearls are the perfect solution.

The earrings Her Majesty always wears originally belonged to The Queen’s Grandmother and, as such, are sometimes referred to as Queen Mary’s ‘Button Earrings’.

You’ll also know she is a big fan of brooches, which always seem to have a special significance. Although the below floral brooch isn’t specified as a replica, it does seem very inspired by this flower basket brooch The Queen has worn in the past.

Another colourful set owned by Queen Elizabeth II is the Burmese Ruby Tiara, which inspired the below earrings.

The Burmese Ruby Tiara was made by Garrard & Co. in 1973 using stones from the private collection of Her Majesty, and forms a beautiful wreath of roses, with diamonds making the exquisite petals and striking rubies are at the centre of the flowers. Of course, the earrings aren’t diamonds, but zirconia, making them far more affordable.

You might also be interested to know that you can also buy jewellery inspired by pieces worn by other members of the royal family, such as The Duchess of Cambridge.

For example, these floral pearl earrings bear a striking resemblance to the ones Kate Middleton wore to Prince Louis’ christening two years ago.

The originals, Cassandra Goad’s Cavolfiore Pearl Studs cost £4,490, however these are only £120, and made of real freshwater pearls.