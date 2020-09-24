Princess Beatrice’s reaction on being reunited with her wedding dress is so sweet

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Princess Beatrice’s wedding dress has now gone on display at an exhibition at Windsor Castle, and the bride herself was the first one to view it.

The royal reunited with her gown for the first time since her intimate wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in July, and was ‘really happy’ about it.

Caroline de Guitaut, curator of the exhibition, said: ‘It was a really lovely moment for her to be reunited with her dress and to be able to see it as part of the display in the state dining room.’

She added, ‘She seemed really, really happy and we talked about the history of the dress and its wearing by the Queen and the alternations that were made to turn it into a wedding dress.’

Her gown of course was originally designed for the Queen by royal couturier Sir Norman Hartnell, and she wore it a few times, including the London premiere of Lawrence of Arabia in 1962.

Princess Beatrice, who shares a special bond with her grandmother, asked to borrow it for her big day, making her the first royal bride ever to wear a vintage wedding dress.

Several alterations were made to make it more modern. Exhibition notes explain that ‘Short sleeves of triple organza were added to the straps and embroidered with vintage diamantés to match the original Hartnell embroidery design. Each alteration made to the dress is reversible.’

For the short visit, Princess Beatrice wore a floral The Vampire’s Wife dress and a face mask, as well as suede Aquazurra pumps.