Meghan Markle apparently had this brief from the royal family for her wedding dress

Everyone has an opinion when it comes to Meghan Markle’s wedding dress, from why it didn’t fit, to wondering if the Queen was surprised she wore a white dress even though she had previously been married (antiquated, I know).

Well it turns out people might have been creating drama where there was none, because according to an etiquette expert, she wouldn’t have had a specific brief regarding her wedding dress.

Of course, it’s custom for the Queen to approve a dress design, but she doesn’t request any specific rules around it.

Myka Meier, Beaumont Etiquette’s founder, who was trained by a former member of the Queen’s household, told Elle.com, that the dress was entirely Meghan’s choice, and that there was nothing wrong with the fit.

She said, ‘She would not have been told exactly about the tailoring. If anything, usually people would expect that protocol would say “it shouldn’t be tight.” With the Duchess of Cambridge [Kate Middleton], it was perfectly tailored to her figure. I think it’s just a matter of preference between her and her designer.’

So there you have it, no drama. While of course a church wedding does dictate certain style choices (a mini dress probably wouldn’t have been appropriate), the design of the dress was entirely a collaboration between the Duchess of Sussex and her wedding dress designer, Clare Waight Keller, who at the time was designing for Givenchy.