This is apparently why Meghan Markle’s wedding dress didn’t fit

With every iconic royal wedding dress there naturally comes a lot of scrutiny and critique. You can’t please everyone, and some will have opinions, such as Princess Diana’s wedding dress being too wrinkled, or too big.

And while Meghan Markle’s Givenchy wedding dress was widely loved for its timelessness and simplicity, there was one question a lot of people seemed to ask on the internet: ‘why didn’t Meghan Markle’s dress fit?’.

The reason they were asking is that the dress, rather than being completely fitted at the waist and sleeves like say, Kate Middleton’s wedding dress, there was a little wriggle room. Even Katy Perry waded in on the debate, saying ‘I would’ve had one more fitting.’)

Well the explanation might be way simpler, and logical than you’d think.

Harper’s Bazaar writer Mahalia Chang explained in an article that Givenchy designer Claire Waight Keller and bride Meghan Markle chose a cut that would allow the bride to move around without being encumbered by the stiff fabric of the dress.

She wrote that the ‘fabric, as well as the triple silk organza used to make the underskirt, is extremely thick, stiff and does not allow for much stretch. If one were to hazard a guess, you would say that Keller and Markle purposefully chose a more conservative cut along the bodice and sleeves to let the bride move and breathe in the dress more comfortably.’

‘If the cut had been skin-tight—as some are suggesting it should have been—then there’s a chance that Meghan would not have been able to sit (in the car, or during the service) or freely move her arms, due to the constricting nature of such a thick material being cut so tight,’ she added.

Well there you have it, why would a bride want to be uncomfortable on her wedding day?