Meghan Markle subtly paid tribute to Diana while reading her new book

Yesterday, Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex made a surprise virtual appearance to celebrate the release of her children’s book, The Bench.

She appeared on Brightly Storytime’s Youtube feed to read aloud the story that was inspired by a poem she penned for her husband, Prince Harry, and son Archie.

In the video, shot from her LA mansion, she said, ‘Today I’m going to be read to you my book called The Bench with illustrator Christian Robinson…I asked him to do something special for me and use watercolours, which isn’t the normal medium he works in but he did it to make it extra special. I wrote this as a poem for my husband and our son Archie, and then turned it into a book so you could enjoy it too.’

While the book is a touching tribute to her family, the Duchess also carried the sentimental theme in her jewellery. In fact, she paid a subtle homage to Princess Diana.

She did so by wearing her Cartier Tank Francaise watch. Now reports do vary as to whether this particular watch was definitely the late royal’s. Prince Harry allegedly inherited his mother’s timepiece, however we do also know that Meghan bought the exact same style years before meeting him.

The former actor bought the iconic piece with her first paycheck. She told Hello Magazine in 2015, ‘I’ve always coveted the Cartier French Tank watch. When I found out Suits had been picked up for our third season – which, at the time, felt like such a milestone – I totally splurged and bought the two tone version.’

Either way, it’s a lovely bond she shares with Diana.