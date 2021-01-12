There were hidden symbols all over the Bridgerton costumes

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Safe to say that Bridgerton-mania has swept the nation. We’ve all become obsessed with everything from the love triangles to the Duke of Hasting’s spoon and those fabulous costumes (here’s a shopping guide to those Bridgerton dresses here btw).

And speaking of costumes, it seems like they were chock full of hidden meanings, and we were too busy listening to gossip to realise.

In fact, each family in the show has its own special symbol which has been woven into dresses, shirts and sometimes even hair accessories. For the Bridgertons it’s a bee, and for the Featheringtons, a butterfly.

Marc Pilcher, the show’s head of hair & makeup, told Cosmoplitan UK, ‘The Bridgertons have a bee which appears on certain parts of their costumes, and for the Featheringtons, it’s butterflies. We have a few little hair decorations that reflect this as well and we pop them in now and again’.

The bee appears on one of the Bridgerton brothers’ collar at a party, while the butterfly can often be seen on Penelope Featherington’s gowns.

The symbols have been hidden like Easter eggs everywhere in the show, with a bee even popping up in the last scene of the show, prompting many fans to speculate it’s a hint at Season 2 of the show.

As for what the insects mean, it could be several things. The butterfly is a symbol of rebirth and growth and could be a metaphor for the Featheringtons’ nouveau riche status, while the bee represents power and hard work, which could easily be attributed to the Bridgerton’s standing in society, and their mother’s efforts at match making.