Ever heard of the Green Carpet Fashion Awards ? An annual event attended by some of the world's most famous stars, it has one clear aim: to utilise the power of fashion and entertainment to champion sustainable living.

Founded by activist, and co-founder of globally renowned Eco-Age, Livia Firth, Firth is hugely passionate about creating more advocacy and awareness of the global issues that surround climate action. So while you might think it's just another Red Carpet event with some of your favourite actors, singers and designers in stunning outfits, think again.

"The Green Carpet Fashion Awards promotes intersectional positive change," Firth shares exclusively with Marie Claire UK. "We do this during Oscars week, maximising the power and reach of the fashion and entertainment industry to reach the largest audience possible."

She continues: "In this way, we create a giant megaphone that focuses attention on leaders, champions their work, and calls for a more holistic approach to help us meet the world’s most pressing challenges."

Held in Los Angeles this year, the event saw several world-renowned hosts including Zendaya, Cate Blanchett, Julianne Moore, the Minister of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil Sonia Guajajara, and Ugandan climate justice activist Vanessa Nakate.

Keen to read more about the Green Carpet Fashion Awards and see some of the best looks from the night? Keep scrolling.

What are the Green Carpet Fashion Awards?

As above, the awards celebrate people and organisations embodying key sustainable roles. According to Firth, the selection of the yearly honourees is evaluated according to six cultural archetypes.

These include:

The Visionary

The Messenger

The Rebel

The Healer

The Sage

The Futurist.

"In addition, every year the Green Carpet Fashion Awards celebrates an array of inspirational young leaders who are helping to drive political, social, and environmental solutions for a brighter collective future," shares Firth. "Bringing them together with the GCFA honourees creates a unique space for leaders to shape interconnected, and intergenerational, positive change."

Long championed by celebrities and climate activists, last year saw the likes of Leonardo Di Caprio, Edward Enniful and Simone Ashley in attendance. And this year was no different. To see the best looks of the night, keep scrolling.

The best looks from the Green Carpet Fashion Awards



(Image credit: Getty Images)

Actress and Green Carpet Awards co-host Zendaya wore vintage Roberto Cavalli to the event, championing secondhand style and highlighting how glamorous wearing vintage clothing can be. Keen to find a vintage gem yourself? Check out the best online vintage stores, here.



(Image credit: Getty Images)

Also at the event were husband and wife duo Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. Legend won "The Rebel" award for being "a courageous provocateur who challenges the status quo." The award was presented by the head of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) at TripActions, college lecturer, and author Shaka Senghor.



(Image credit: GCFA)

Former President of Ireland and Chair of The Elders, Mary Robinson won "The Healer'" award - an accolade given to "a caretaker who soothes pain and repairs damage." She was presented her award by activist and author Vanessa Nakate.



(Image credit: GCFA)

Ugandan climate activist and author of A Bigger Picture: My Fight to Bring a New African Voice to the Climate Crisis Vanessa Nakate presented Robinson with her award.



(Image credit: Getty Images)

Donatella Versace was awarded the "Game Changer" award for her efforts in activism on LGBTQ+ rights and wore her own brand for the evening.



(Image credit: Getty Images)

Climate activist, actor, and model, Amber Valletta, attended the awards in a short black tailored dress and stiletto heels.



(Image credit: Getty Images)

Founder of Black Girl Environmentalist, Wanjiku "Wawa" Gatheru, and Summer Dean, otherwise known as "Climate Diva," attended the ceremony in stunning shades of green and white.



(Image credit: Getty Images)

Model and activist Quannah Chasinghorse was one of the honorary co-chairs of last year's event and wore a floor-length off-the-shoulder gown.



(Image credit: Getty Images)

Leah Thomas is an environmental activist who educates her audience on intersectional environmentalism.



(Image credit: Getty Images)

Poet and illustrator Rupi Kaur attended the awards to present "The Futurist" award to Bobi Wine and his wife Barbie Kyagulanyi, given to "a brave pioneer who foresees a brighter future and actively builds the path through decisive action and transformative change."