On 8th June, the world will celebrate World Oceans Day, a day dedicated to the preservation of our oceans and their natural habitat. Because in case you didn’t know, it’s not looking good. In fact research shows that by 2050, there will be more plastic in the ocean than fish, if we don’t change the way we’re living, fast.

Plastic and waste are killing our oceans, and it’s our responsibility to promote sustainable and eco-friendly living as much as we can. Which is why many brands are rallying to raise awareness. Here are five fashion pieces I’ve got on my radar, that are either made with recycled plastic and ocean rubbish, or have proceeds which will go to campaigns such as Save The Sea.

This is a great way to start, but remember there is so much more you can do at home to be more sustainable.

The Environmental Justice Foundation has asked Rêve En Vert, the sustainable luxury online e-tailer, to design a t-shirt for their campaign Save The Sea. Co-Founder Cora Hilt chose to focus on the plastic pollution problem within our oceans. Made in a zero waste factory on the Isle of Wight that uses solar energy and organic material. 100% of the proceeds of the t-shirt sold will go to the Save The Sea campaign to help the regeneration and protection of our oceans, aiming to raise awareness of conserving marine biodiversity and combatting human rights abuses at sea.

On Friday 7th May, Reformation is dropping a swimwear collection on FARFETCH and on its own site. Made from ECONYL®, a regenerated nylon fibre developed by global textile manufacturer, Aquafil, and made out of things like fishing nets, fabric scraps, carpet flooring, and industrial plastic from landfills and oceans all over the world. That waste is sorted, cleaned, and recycled back to nylon fibre through a regeneration and purification process. It has the potential to be recycled infinitely, which helps create a more circular fashion system.

adidas and Parley have been working together to fight for plastic-free and have created a line of activewear and trainers together, made with at least 75% plastic waste.

This is made from 100% organic cotton, the perfect replacement for plastic bags. Proceeds will support World Oceans Day and their work in keeping the oceans clean.

Riley Studio, uses durable, quality fabrics made from recycled materials such as Q-NOVA® by Fulgar, ECONYL® yarn, Recover Yarn and rPET. Across two collections to date, Riley Studio has managed to up-cycle an estimated 2,000 plastic bottles from oceans and landfills across the world and by using recycled materials have saved approximately 3,219 litres of oil, which are important steps towards their goal of being a part of the circular economy.

