You won’t believe what went into making the new Dior bag

There’s nothing like starting a new year with a brand new designer handbag, and when you realise how much time and expertise has gone into Dior’s new Vibe bag, you’ll want to invest pronto.

Launching today, it was originally unveiled at the Dior cruise 2022 show in Athens by Maria Grazia Chiuri, who took inspiration from the world of sportswear and married it with the house’s heritage.

It uniquely (and chic-ly) incorporates the codes of sneakers, elevating the footwear from an everyday basic to an object of desire.

As with all of the house’s designs, an impressive amount of savoir-faire was involved in bringing Chiuri’s designs to life.

The first essential stage of its craftsmanship, the ‘Christian Dior’ signature stripe, lined with a layer of leather and foam, is produced using high-frequency printing.

Then it is cut out with the aid of wooden patterns, so the the pieces can be assembled and sewn together one by one. The rubber base – adorned with Monsieur Dior’s lucky star and inspired by the soles of sneakers – is shaped and then punctuated with gilded feet.

Finally, onto the finishing touches, such as the rubber zippers, a zip-up exterior pocket, and the lining. A work of art.