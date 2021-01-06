18,000 stitches are required to create this iconic Dior bag

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

There are many iconic Dior bags, from Princess Diana’s Lady Di bag to the Dior saddle bag Carrie Bradshaw loved so much she had it in several colourways and prints.

But if you’re looking for that truly timeless investment piece, it has to be the Dior Caro bag, thanks to its quilted body and elegant hardware.

In fact, the quilting is so meticulous that it requires no less than 18,000 stitches to reproduce the subtle geometric weave known as ‘cannage’.

The bag is made in the House’s ateliers in Italy, and after its pieces are precisely cut from calf leather, the essential quilting stage starts.

Then, a delicate ‘Christian Dior’ gold seal is affixed before the bag, which is mounted inside-out, is at last turned right-side out. Finally, metal accessories adorned with the precious ‘CD’ signature are affixed, from the chain links to the clasp.

The Caro comes in two sizes and several timeless shades including black, beige and ivory, though for a fun fashion-forward twist you can also buy it in red, mint green, sky blue or compass rose.

The small version is also available in three exclusive variations enhanced with shearling and raw denim, or punctuated with the hypnotic Tie & Dior as seen in the 2021 cruise show.

A new icon.