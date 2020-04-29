Celebs are getting ready to walk in the world’s first online catwalk show

Celebrities such as Kim Kardashian West, Hailey Bieber, Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, Ashley Graham, Karlie Kloss and Adriana Lima are preparing to take part in the world’s first ever virtual catwalk, and it’s all for charity.

Hosted by Carine Roitfeld, the Fashion Unites event will take place later this week and raise funds to help with the fight against Covid-19.

The 30-minute show will be directed by Fabien Constant and hosted by Derek Blasberg, and the celebrities will self-film their walk, modelling clothes from their personal collection, styled remotely by Carine and her team.

Designers such as Maria Grazia Chiuri and Dian von Furstenberg will also feature in the documentary to spread messages of hope.

Carine said, ‘Embracing fashion as the creative expression through which to support the health and safety of our global communities, we hope this show can offer a small moment of hope, inspiration, and uplifting connection. A modest contribution as our world unites to collectively weather the storm of this pandemic together.’

Celebrities have donated their time to the project, while some – like Carine – have also made personal donations, and the money raised will go to the amfAR Fund to Fight Covid-19.

The event will be streamed on YouTube on Friday 1st May at 9pm GMT. For more info and to donate, visit the dedicated site.

The YouTube link will be announced in due course.